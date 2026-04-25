Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) inaugurated a three-day National Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh. The event, themed "Antyodaya ka sankalp, Amrit kaal ka pratibimb," aims to enhance coordination between the Centre and States for effective social justice delivery

Press Information Bureau in a post on X said, "Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Union Minister Virendra Kumar (@Drvirendrakum13) inaugurated 3-day National Chintan Shivir- Antyodaya ka sankalp, Amrit kaal ka pratibimb -in Chandigarh to boost social justice delivery with States/UTs. Viksit Bharat 2047 must be built on dignity, accessibility and continuity for the last person in the queue, says the Union Minister. SAMAVESH Portal, NMBA 2.0, SETU and SMILE Beggary Apps launched at the Shivir."

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On Saturday, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched a three-day National Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh, bringing together States and Union Territories for a focused push on strengthening India's social justice delivery architecture.

According to a press release, Inaugurated jointly conducted by the Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, in the presence of Minister of State B. L. Verma, the Shivir is being held on the theme "Antyodaya ka Sankalp, Amrit Kaal ka Pratibimb - Viksit Bharat@2047", with an emphasis on last-mile implementation, technology-enabled governance and inclusive empowerment of marginalised communities.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Governor of Punjab and Administrator, U.T. Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, said, "The National Chintan Shivir provides an important platform for States and Union Territories to deliberate on key issues of social justice and empowerment and to strengthen collective efforts towards inclusive development."

He underlined that social justice lies at the core of India's democratic ethos and that the resolve of "Antyodaya ka Sankalp, Amrit Kaal ka Pratibimb - Viksit Bharat @2047" can be realised only when the concerns of the poorest and most vulnerable are placed at the centre of policy and governance.

Kataria emphasised the need for effective implementation of welfare schemes, close coordination between the Centre and the States/UTs, and active community participation to ensure that benefits reach every eligible beneficiary without discrimination or delay.

He expressed confidence that the Chintan Shivir would lead to practical, time-bound recommendations to strengthen social protection, address challenges such as exclusion and deprivation, and promote dignity, inclusion and social harmony at the grassroots level.

He further said, "The vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047 cannot be realised unless every marginalised section of society is brought into the mainstream of development."

He emphasised the need for inclusive policies, equitable access to opportunities, and collective efforts to ensure that no one is left behind in the nation's growth journey.

The Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Sudhansh Pant, said, "This Chintan Shivir reflects our commitment to reach the last person first and to ensure that development is inclusive and transformative."

The Secretary, Ms V Vidyavathi, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, said, "The vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 cannot be achieved without an Inclusive Bharat, where all sections of society, including persons with disabilities, are fully included and empowered to participate in all aspects of development."

According to the press release, a major highlight of the inaugural session was the launch of several digital platforms and knowledge resources aimed at strengthening accessibility, transparency and service delivery.

These included the SAMAVESH Portal as a single access mechanism for multiple verticals of empowerment and social harmony, the NMBA 2.0 App for reinforcing the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the SETU App for streamlining scholarship-related services, and the SMILE App for outreach and rehabilitation of vulnerable groups.

The press release stated that the Chintan Shivir will continue over the next two days with thematic discussions, breakout sessions and group presentations focused on actionable recommendations for strengthening the delivery of social justice and empowerment programmes. (ANI)

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