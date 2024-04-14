Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday targeted the BJP for changing the chief minister of Haryana last month, saying that switching faces would not help the ruling party as people have made up their minds to oust it from power in the Assembly polls.

Addressing a 'Samvidhan Bachao Jan Aakrosh" rally in Jhajjar, he claimed that in the last 10 years, the state has been derailed from the development track. "Now, sensing public anger, the BJP has changed (chief minister) faces," the Congress leader said.

They changed their chief minister, their alliance with JJP broke down and now there are talks that the BJP is going to change their candidates in three to four Lok Sabha seats in the state, Hooda said.

He said there was growing unemployment, inflation and criminal activities. "They may change CM faces, but people have made up their mind to change this government, oust them from power and bring Congress back to power."

Last month, the BJP dropped Manohar Lal Khattar from chief minister post and replaced him with Nayab Singh Saini.

Polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25. The Congress is fighting on nine seats while Kurukshetra will be contested by its INDIA bloc ally AAP.

Deepender Hooda is likely to be fielded by the Congress from the Rohtak parliamentary seat from where he has been an MP earlier too. The BJP has re-nominated its sitting MP Arvind Sharma from the seat, who had defeated Deepender Hooda in the 2019 general elections.

Targeting the BJP government, Hooda said, "They have neither any work to show nor any achievement to talk about. However, the Congress is going to the people and talking about its development works."

During the Congress-led UPA rule at the Centre and the party's government in Haryana, Rohtak region had witnessed a lot of development and many industries were established, Hooda added.

Addressing the rally, Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats said, "I want to ask the BJP, what development did Arvind Sharma bring to his Rohtak constituency?" he said.

Congress leader Jaiveer Balmaki claimed that Sharma had not been seen in the constituency in the last five years. He accused the BJP of misusing federal probe agencies and destroying the Constitution.

