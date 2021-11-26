Chand Purana (Moga), Nov 25 (PTI) Recalling his old days and to relive them again, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi decided to spend the Thursday night at the same gurdwara where he had stayed during his cycle yatra in 2016.

Channi, who was the leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha then, had embarked on a cycle yatra across Punjab to sensitise people against the alleged anti-people policies of the then SAD-BJP government, an official statement said here.

When the cycle yatra had reached Moga, Channi had stayed in Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Tega Singh at village Chand Purana (Moga) for the night.

After assuming the charge as chief minister, Channi, who visited Moga on Thursday to participate in several events, chose the same Gurdwara for his night stay.

Channi reached Gurdwara at 6:40 pm and paid obeisance.

He also had his meal at the langar in the premises of Gurdwara.

