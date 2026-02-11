Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 11 (ANI): As Bangladesh prepares for the 13th National Parliamentary Election on February 12, the United Nations underscored that safe, inclusive, and meaningful participation in public life is a fundamental right.

This includes the rights of all women and girls, including women with disabilities, women from minority communities, gender diverse people, and others who may face heightened barriers, discrimination or gender-based violence, the UN said in a statement on Wednesday. Ahead of the election, the United Nations noted concerns raised by women's groups and civil society organisations on violence and harassment of women candidates and voters, including digital violence.

Women in public life, including political leaders, activists, journalists, and human rights defenders, are reporting increased incidents of cyberbullying, deepfakes, coordinated harassment, and image-based abuse, including AI-altered and sexualized content, it added.

The United Nations has consistently advocated for women's meaningful representation and leadership across all stakeholders and is supporting the Bangladesh Election Commission in boosting women's electoral participation and representation. It is essential that all voters, including women, can participate as candidates and voters without intimidation, discrimination, online abuse or fear of reprisals, the statement said.

The United Nations called on all stakeholders, including political leaders and their parties and supporters, to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to intimidation, harassment, and any other form of violence against women throughout the electoral process.

"This applies equally to women candidates and voters, whose participation and safety are essential to inclusive democratic processes. We are confident that authorities will continue to take steps to uphold security and the rule of law, and to ensure the safety and rights of every individual. The United Nations remains committed to supporting authorities in ensuring the safety and rights of every individual", it said. "We would greatly appreciate it if you could share this message on your platform and to your pertinent networks and stakeholders", the statement said. (ANI)

