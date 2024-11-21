Charaideo (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited the Charaideo Maidam after it was recognised as the World Heritage Site by UNESCO, the first such honour for any cultural site of the Northeast.

He said that Charaideo Maidam's World Heritage Site status draws global travellers to Assam and Ahom Heritage.

"Charaideo Maidam, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stands as a remarkable testament to the architectural brilliance of the Ahom era, embodying the legacy of the revered ancestors. This historic achievement was made possible through the visionary efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Assam remain deeply grateful to PM Modi for bringing global recognition to this heritage. May the rich tradition of Charaideo Maidam continue to shine brightly, inspiring us with the timeless ideals of the great Ahom rulers and guiding our path in building a prosperous and culturally vibrant state," Sonowal said.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal further said that the Maidams of Charaideo, carrying the legacy of the bravery, valour, and indomitable courage of the great Ahom ancestors, stand as enduring symbols of self-respect & pride for the greater Assamese nation.

"This global recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site brings the rich history of the Ahom dynasty to the global stage. On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, for playing a pivotal role in the achievement of this global honour which was long due. I would also like to take this opportunity to invite global travellers and tourists to visit the Charaideo Maidam to witness the unique cultural architectural brilliance and cultural traditions of the Ahom period," he said.

"The tourists will also experience one of the greatest socio-cultural fabrics in a kaleidoscopic Assamese society that Ahom kings were successful in weaving through their illustrious 600 years of good governance. This legacy not only inspires all of us every day as Asomiya but also encourages us to showcase our rich heritage on the world stage. Today, the due recognition of Charaideo Maidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site has generated curiosity & inquisitiveness among global travellers & tourists from all over about Assam and Ahom heritage," the Union Minister added.

Sonowal further added, "In the 13th century, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha laid the foundation of greater Assam by uniting various communities under the policy of 'Saat Raj Saamari Ek Raj' (seven kingdoms into one) and establishing good governance. Inspired by the same ideals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through his vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' has united the people of India to pave the way for a strong, developed, and self-reliant nation. This journey of inclusive development, encompassing every community in India, is a journey of harmony, empowerment, and the strengthening of every citizen, bringing the nation together as one."

In a significant step toward preserving Assam's heritage, the 'Charaideo Maidam' was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a milestone built on years of meticulous planning and leadership under Sarbananda Sonowal during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Assam.

In 2020, Sonowal participated in the state government-organized "Me-Dam-Me-Phi" celebrations at Charaideo, where he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate the site's heritage to national and international prominence.

Acting on Sonowal's directives, the Assam government conducted several review meetings with relevant ministers to push for Charaideo's UNESCO nomination.

In 2017, Sonowal announced plans to develop Charaideo into a cultural hub during the Eastern Tai Literary Conference held in the region.

Sonowal allocated an initial budget of Rs 5 crore, which was included in that year's financial plan. The following year, Rs 25 crore was allocated in the state budget under the Archaeological Department to support the UNESCO nomination process.

The initiative gained momentum with the formation of a high-level committee led by former Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India, KC Nauriyal, alongside experts such as Yogendra Phukan, Dayananda Borgohain, Dilip Burhagohain, Jaribul Alam, and Jiten Borpatra Gohain. This committee, acting under Sonowal's instructions, overcame numerous challenges to prepare and submit a comprehensive dossier well ahead of schedule to UNESCO through the Ministry of Culture.

During his tenure as a Union Cabinet Minister, Sonowal continued to advocate for Charaideo's recognition.

He presented the dossier to the Prime Minister's Office and ensured its submission to UNESCO, marking a major step in securing the site's World Heritage status.

Charaideo Maidams, often referred to as the "Pyramids of Assam," symbolise the rich cultural and historical legacy of the Ahom dynasty, a kingdom that ruled Assam for over 600 years. (ANI)

