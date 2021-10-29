Bahraich (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Two Nepalese youth who were allegedly trying to smuggle in drugs worth at least Rs 1 crore from Nepal were arrested by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police from the Indo-Nepal border, officials said on Friday.

The contraband weighing 3.40 kilograms and valued at a minimum of Rs 1 crore in the international market was recovered from them, Bahraich Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Police have identified the arrested youth as Sangam and Rizwan, residents of Banke district in Nepal.

Based on a tip-off, the joint team on Thursday searched the two youths who were suspiciously moving around near the 'no man's land' in the Indian territory under Rupaidiha police station limits and seized charas from them, Kumar said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

During interrogation, they revealed that the charas was to be supplied to a person in Delhi's Paharganj area, Kumar said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and further investigations are on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)