Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI): A special ACB court here on Tuesday framed charges againstCongress MP A Revanth Reddy and two others in the cash-for-vote case, reported in 2015.

The court framed charges against Reddy and two others, a senior official of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) told PTI.

"They will now face trial.The Court will issue a schedule of dates and it has posted the matter for February 19.

Once the schedule is given, witnesses will be produced for recording their statements," the official said.

On May 31, 2015, Revanth Reddy, then in the Telugu Desam Party, was nabbed by the ACB while allegedly paying a Rs 50 lakh bribe to Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA, for supporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the Legislative Council elections held on June 1, 2015.

The ACB had then arrested Revanth Reddy and some others.

Later all of them were granted bail.

In July 2015, the ACB had filed a charge sheet against Reddy and the others under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

ACB had then said it had collected clinching evidence in the form of audio/video recordings and recovered an advance amount of Rs 50 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)