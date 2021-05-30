Jammu, May 30 (PTI) The charred body of an unidentified person was recovered on Sunday following a fire in a grass field on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.

The fire broke out in 'Sarkanda' (also known as elephant grass) in Pallanwalla, 36 km from here, the officials said.

They said the body was noticed by some villagers in the fire-ravaged fields and was subsequently recovered by the local police.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased, the officials said, adding an investigation is underway.

