New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) A charred body was recovered and two firefighters sustained injuries due to a fire that broke out in Motia Khan area here on Sunday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The fire erupted at a house around 3:01 pm, prompting an emergency response, the official said.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving the distress call.

DFS chief Atul Garg said that two firefighters -- Ravinder Singh and Ved -- sustained injuries during the firefighting operation when an LPG cylinder exploded.

They were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, he added.

Garg said the "rescue teams searched the premises" once the fire was brought under control and "discovered a completely charred body on the fourth floor".

"The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed," he added.

