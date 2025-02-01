Bijapur, February 1: Eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, the police said. The gunfight broke out around 8.30 am in the forest in Gangaloor police station area and search operations were still being carried out, police further said.

"8 naxals have been killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and Naxals in the jungle under Gangaloor PS limit. Search operations are underway," said police. Chhattisgarh Encounter: 12 Naxalites Killed in Gun Fight with Security Forces in Gariaband.

District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Cobra 202 and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 222 battalion are involved in an anti-Maoist operation that was launched on Friday after receiving information about the presence of armed Naxalites in West Bastar Division. Further details are awaited.

