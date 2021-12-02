Palghar, Dec 2 (PTI) The Palghar police on Thursday took the custody of NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in a cheating case registered here in Maharashtra, an official said.

Gosavi was arrested by the Pune police in October this year in a cheating case following which the Palghar police had also sought his custody in another case of cheating.

After due formalities, the Palghar police placed him under arrest around 1 am on Thursday, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

Gosavi was one of the nine independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case related to the alleged recovery of drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in October. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is among the accused in the case.

Before being arrested by the Pune police, Gosavi was on the run after his selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral.

A case was earlier registered at Kelwa police station here against Gosavi of cheating under the pretext of offering jobs in Malaysia following a complaint lodged by one Adarsh Kini.

The complainant had stated that he saw a Facebook post on April 3, 2018, with an offer to get an overseas job.

Kini and his friend Utkarsha Tare contacted the phone number and were assured by the accused (Gosavi) that he will get them jobs abroad and also the passport and visa.

The accused took a sum of Rs 1,65,000 from Kini and his friend promising them job overseas, the police earlier said.

As per the instructions of the accused, Kini and his friend travelled to Cochin from Panvel by train. When they showed the air ticket given to them at the Cochin airport, it turned out to be fake, as a result of which they could not take off, the police said.

When they sought refund of the money paid to Gosavi, he evaded them. Realising that they were cheated, they approached the police.

The case against Gosavi was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 471 (using a forged document as genuine), the police said.

Kelwa's assistant police inspector Bhimsen Gaikwad said Gosavi will be interrogated in connection with the cheating case.

