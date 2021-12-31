New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday appointed Lok Sabha member A Chellakumar as AICC in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The post fell vacant after former Union Minister Jitin Prasada quit the party to join the BJP in June after the Congress failed to open its account in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Chellakumar will continue to hold his existing post as AICC in-charge of Odisha, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

Chellakumar, a Lok Sabha member from Krishnagiri from Tamil Nadu, was earlier AICC in-charge of Goa. PTI SKU

