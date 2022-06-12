Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): A chemical blast near a drain at Moguram Basti in Afzalgunj police station limits of Hyderabad claimed one life while leaving one person injured on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Bathod while the injured who happened to be his father was identified as Venugopal.

As per the police, the incident took place when the father-son duo were cleaning the drain.

"A blast took place in the Moguram Basti, of Azfalgunj police station limits. The father-son duo were cleaning the Polyester, Polythene Chemical cans near the manhole. While pouring the liquid into the manhole, a blast happened and the son died on the spot. Father received injuries. Bharat Bathod (son) died on the spot and father Venugopal received injuries. FIR is being registered and further probe into the matter is underway," said Ravinder Reddy, Inspector, Afzalgunj.

The injured was shifted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. (ANI)

