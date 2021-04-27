Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) A fire gutted a chemical godown in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Tuesday, though there were no reports of injury to anyone, said officials.

The blaze started at 1pm in Purna village and two fire -tending vehicles of Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation brought it under control after a couple of hours, they added.

"There are no reports of injury to anyone. However, due to large amounts of chemicals getting burnt, a pungent smell pervaded the area for a long time. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," aC official added.

