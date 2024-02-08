Palghar, Feb 8 (PTI) A tanker carrying a chemical overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, affecting traffic on the busy route for about four hours, officials said on Thursday.

No one was injured in the accident which took place at around 7 pm on Wednesday near Mahalakshmi-Vivalvede village, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.

The tanker was on its way from Vapi in neighbouring Gujarat to Boisar in Palghar when it overturned. The chemical from the vehicle spilled on the road, he said.

After being alerted, local police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and sprayed water on the road where the chemical leaked from the tanker.

Traffic movement on the highway was affected for around four hours, the official said.

The tanker was later removed from the road, he added.

