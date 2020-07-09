Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9 (ANI): Two persons were detained in connection with import of 540 drug pills valued at Rs 16 lakh through air parcel, said the Customs Commissioner of the Chennai International Airport on Thursday.

The Customs seized two parcels that arrived at the Chennai Foreign Post Office from the Netherland.

The Commissioner of Customs in a statement said that the parcels were seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

"A total of 540 MDMA pills valued at Rs 16 lakhs were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. The parcels were addressed to two different persons in Chennai city. As a follow-up action, searches were carried out at the addresses and two persons have been detained to ascertain their role in smuggling," the Commissioner of Customs said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

