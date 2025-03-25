Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI): A 68-year-old woman filed a complaint to G-3 Kilpauk Police Station of Chennai and alleged that a group of 20 people entered her house at around 09:45 am on Monday and abused her with obscene words.

She demanded the police officials to take necessary actions into the matter, a press release from the DGP office said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Applauds Citizens' Engagement As 'Mann Ki Baat' Inputs Pour in Ahead of March 30 Broadcast.

Meanwhile, a YouTuber, Suvukku Shankar, who is also the son of petitioner Kamala, levelled allegations against Greater Chennai Police and the Commissioner of Police.

After that, both officials requested to transfer the aforementioned C.S.R. to another agency for enquiry. The request was accepted by the concerned authority and has been transferred from G-3 Kilpauk Police Station to CBCID for further enquiry.

Also Read | 'Will Not Apologise, Don't Fear This Mob': Comedian Kunal Kamra Issues First Statement After Eknath Shinde Parody Song Controversy.

"On 24.03.2025, one Tmt. Kamala, 68, W/o Aachimuthu, Dhamotharamoorthy Street, Kilpauk, preferred a complaint at G-3 Kilpauk Police Station alleging that today (24.03.2025) at around 09.45 Hrs, a group of around 20 people entered into her house, abused her with obscene words, soiled her entire house with sewage waste and criminally intimated her. Hence, she requested appropriate action on the same. Based on the aforesaid complaint, G-3 Kilpauk P.S. assigned C.S.R. No.118/2025 and took up for enquiry", an official press release from DGP office read.

"Meanwhile, Tr. Shankar @ Savukku Shankar, YouTuber and s/o petitioner Tmt. Kamala, in an interview, levelled certain allegations against the Greater Chennai Police and the Commissioner of Police. Hence, the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police requested for transferring the aforementioned C.S.R to any other agency for enquiry. Based on the request, the petition in G-3 Kilpauk Police Station C.S.R. No.118/2025 has been transferred to CBCID for further enquiry", the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)