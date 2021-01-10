Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Chennai Police has permitted members of Rajinikanth fan club to stage a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam on Sunday to request the actor for taking back his decision not to enter politics.

In December last year, Megastar Rajinikanth has announced that he won't be entering politics, citing health reasons.

Rajinikanth was earlier expected to launch a political party in January 2021. (ANI)

