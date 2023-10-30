Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Nashik, Oct 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena MPs from Nashik and Hingoli in Maharashtra, both loyalists of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have resigned in support of the Maratha reservation demand.

Hingoli MP Hemant Patil submitted his resignation to the Lok Sabha secretariat in New Delhi on Monday, while Nashik MP Hemant Godse sent his resignation letter to CM Shinde.

"As Lok Sabha Speaker was not present in his office, my resignation letter was submitted to the office secretary. I have also received an acknowledgement," Patil told a Marathi news channel in New Delhi.

Notably, he decided to step down when he was stopped by agitators in Yavatmal who asked him to clarify his stand on the reservation demand. Patil drafted his resignation letter on the spot and handed it over to the agitators.

Reacting to NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) working president Supriya Sule's jibe that his resignation was a stunt, Patil said, "'I am not born in Nehru-Gandhi family. There two-three generations are in power. They would have taken the initiative (to grant quota)", he said, adding if leaders are concerned about Marathas, they should resign.

"Several leaders from the Maratha community went on to become chief ministers but the community didn't get anything," he added.

In Nashik, Shiv Sena MP Godse drafted his resignation letter when Maratha protesters observing a fast asked him to clarify his position on the issue.

He sent the resignation letter to CM Shinde and appealed to him to grant reservation to the Maratha community as soon as possible.

“For the last many years, the Maratha community has been striving to get the reservation. Earlier, the reservation for the community didn't survive in the court. After becoming the chief minister, you (Shinde) focused your attention on the issue of the reservation.

"After you took oath in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's bust at Dussehra rally to provide reservation to the Maratha community, members of the Maratha community felt assured," the letter stated.

Godse said the government could not solve the reservation issue in the time limit given by Jalna-based quota activist Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite fast for reservation entered the sixth day on Monday.

"The health of Manoj Jarange is deteriorating with each passing day. Considering the strong feelings of the Maratha community, I am resigning as the Member of Parliament,” Godse stated.

