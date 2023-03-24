Raipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Sixteen Naxalites surrendered in Sukma and eight ultras were arrested in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh police officials said on Friday.

Of the 16 who have laid down arms, four, including a woman, carried collective reward of Rs 15 lakh on their heads, they added.

These four are woman ultra Kawasi Pale alias Jogi, Padam Soma, Neelam Kawasi alias Neela and Padam Deva, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

"Jogi was active as member of the outlawed outfit's Rast Company Number 3 and she carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head. Padam Soma, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was the president of Konta Area agriculture wing and area committee member (ACM)," he said.

"Padam Deva was the Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM) president of the Elmagunda Revolutionary People's Council (RPC) and Neela was Jaimer militia commander. They carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads," he added.

The 16 Naxalites laid down arms as they were impressed by the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy as well as the district police's 'Puna Narkom' ('new dawn' in the Gondi language) campaign to get ultras back into the mainstream, the official asserted.

In another operation, eight lower rung Naxalites were apprehended on Thursday by a joint team of DRG and District Force under Orchha police station limits, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Pushkar Sharma said.

Three of them were involved in various incidents this year, Sharma said.

