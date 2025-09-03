Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 3 (ANI): In a tragic incident, three people were killed and 22 others injured after a speeding car lost control and rammed into a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody.

Also Read | Who Is Navya Malik Aka 'Drugs Queen'? All About the Interior Designer Who Was Arrested by Raipur Police for Supplying Narcotics.

"Three people died, 22 were injured after a speeding, uncontrolled car entered a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur last night. The car driver has been nabbed," Superintendent of Police (SP), Jashpur, Shashimohan Singh said.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, September 3, 2025: TCS, Adani Power, Yes Bank and Waaree Energies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)