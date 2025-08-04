Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of Chhattisgarh assembly's new building in Nava Raipur on November 1, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the inauguration to be conducted on the Rajyotsav Silver Jubilee will be celebrated with full enthusiasm.

"We will celebrate the silver jubilee with full enthusiasm and invite PM Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the Assembly building... We have all come here to see the progress, and the work on it might as well be completed before time..." Sai said, talking to reporters here.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely in Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Chambal Region.

Speaking on the progress of the new building's construction, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh stated that the chambers of the Chief Minister and Speaker were 80 per cent completed, further ensuring that the inauguration would be done on the pre-decided time.

"The work of the new building is at its final stage, and the CM and all of us have come for the review of the same... The construction of the chamber for the Chief Minister, Speaker, and other officials is at 80% progress. The Chief Minister has taken the schedule from the Prime Minister, and it is ensured that we will inaugurate it on the pre-decided time, and the preparation is in full swing..." Singh said, speaking to the reporters.

Also Read | Air India Cancels Singapore-Chennai Flight AI349 Due to Technical Snag in Plane.

Earlier in the day, CM Sai flagged off three new trains, including the Raipur-Jabalpur Intercity Express.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, virtually flagged off the train.

The event marked a significant step in enhancing rail connectivity between Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Addressing the event, Chhattisgarh CM said, "It is a matter of great pride that Chhattisgarh has been gifted another train from Raipur to Jabalpur. I extend my congratulations to the entire nation. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister."On behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, I thank them for the Raipur Express. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the railway budget has consistently increased, and railway stations are being transformed. The Prime Minister and Railway Minister have also provided the gift of a train to Bastar, for which I am grateful. Previously, there was only one train from Chhattisgarh to Jabalpur, and today, we have received the gift of a second train. For this, I extend my heartfelt thanks," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)