Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Bastar today stands as a symbol of development. Once known for neglect and deprivation, the region is now emerging as a hub of investment, opportunity, and employment. Growth is visible in industry, education, health, agriculture, and tourism. This change is not just reshaping Bastar's identity but shaping a future for the state of Chhattisgarh.

According to the release, the Government has approved railway projects worth Rs 5,200 crore. These include the new Raoghat-Jagdalpur rail line (Rs 3,513.11 crore) and the doubling of the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) rail line. These projects will not only boost travel, tourism, and trade in the region but will also create large-scale employment and industrial opportunities for local youth. Enhanced rail connectivity will further strengthen efforts to eliminate left-wing extremism, positioning Bastar as a hub of reliable investment and inclusive growth.

In addition, road development projects worth Rs 2300 crore have been sanctioned for Bastar. The region, once known as a Naxal-affected zone, is now on track to become one of the most developed and prosperous divisions of Chhattisgarh. The State and Central Governments are jointly constructing an alternative route from Dhamtari-Kanker-Kondagaon to Jagdalpur, which will pass through Kanker, Antagarh, Narayanpur's Abujhmad, Dantewada's Barsur, and further connect to Bijapur. Similarly, multiple new road links are being built between Jagdalpur and Sukma, extending to Bijapur.

The release stated that with these projects, all seven districts of Bastar will be connected by multiple routes, reducing distances and making the delivery of development schemes more effective. This modern road network will not just improve connectivity but also unlock new avenues for security, education, healthcare, and economic growth. Bastar is thus transforming from a land of struggle into a symbol of connectivity, prosperity, and security.

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has committed Rs 43,000 crore. In addition, a state-of-the-art Super Speciality Hospital is being established with an outlay of Rs 200 crore, further strengthening the region's infrastructure and healthcare ecosystem.

Complementing these large public investments, private players are expected to bring in nearly Rs 1,000 crore, primarily in the service sector and MSMEs. This diversified growth will not only accelerate industrial activity but also generate large-scale employment opportunities, contributing to inclusive and sustainable development in Bastar. With almost Rs 52,000 crore in overall commitments, the region is poised to become a new epicentre of industrial and socio-economic transformation.

Bastar will have a 350-bed multi-speciality private hospital and medical college in Jagdalpur, with an invitation to invest letter issued to Raipur Stone Clinic Pvt. Ltd.. With an investment of Rs 550 crore and 200 jobs, this project will elevate Bastar's healthcare services and turn it into a hub for medical education, said the release.

In addition, Jagdalpur will see a multi-speciality hospital worth Rs 33 crore, and Navbharat Institute of Medical Sciences will set up a 200-bed multi-super speciality hospital with Rs 85 crore investment. These initiatives will not only expand modern healthcare in Bastar but also create hundreds of job opportunities for local youth.

Modern rice mills and food processing units are being established across Bijapur, Narayanpur, Bastar, and Kondagaon. These facilities will ensure better returns for farmers while creating numerous job opportunities for local youth.

Parshwa Agritech in Narayanpur aims to produce 2,400 tonnes of parboiled rice annually. With Rs 8 crore investment and new employment generation, the project is set to give Bastar's farm produce the much-needed value addition push.

Naman Club and Wellness Centre is coming up in Jagdalpur with an investment of Rs 7.65 crore and 30 jobs, expanding health and wellness services. In tourism and hospitality, AS Builders & Traders and Celebration Resorts & Hotels will highlight Bastar's natural beauty and cultural heritage on the global stage.

Bastar Dairy Farm Pvt. Ltd. will invest Rs 5.62 crore to boost dairy production and processing. This will strengthen the rural economy and enhance farmers' incomes.

Companies like PS Bricks and Mahavir Mines & Minerals are entering the brick and stone-crusher sector, energising local construction activity and boosting infrastructure.

New warehousing facilities are being set up in Kanker, Bhanupratappur, and Kondagaon to ensure secure storage and smooth supply chains. Projects like Danteshwari Cold Storage will help preserve farmers' produce longer, reduce wastage, and increase profits.

Maa Danteshwari Veneers and Ali Furniture will link Bastar's traditional craftsmanship to modern markets.

Shankara Latex Industries will establish a Rs 40 crore surgical gloves manufacturing unit, generating 150 jobs an important step in strengthening India's self-reliance in the healthcare sector.

Under the PMFME scheme, beneficiaries from Kanker, Bastar, and Kondagaon districts have been provided financial assistance. In Kanker district, Mukesh Khatwani of Rudra Foods and Beverages received Rs 35 lakh. In Bastar district, Yogita Wankhede of Gruh Udyog was sanctioned Rs 5 lakh. In Kondagaon district, Ragini Jaiswal of Fitness Fuel was sanctioned Rs 5 lakh, along with an additional Rs 9.50 lakh. In total, beneficiaries under the scheme received financial support exceeding Rs 49.50 lakh.

Under the PMEGP scheme, Harish Komra from Kanker district (ready-made garments - Rs 9 lakh), Suresh Baghel from Kanker (harvester - Rs20 lakh), Chandrashekhar Das from Bastar (Deeksha Tent House - Rs 8.80 lakh), and Revendra Rana from Bastar (Rana Mobile Repairing - Rs 7.50 lakh) received support. Additionally, in Kondagaon district, Suresh Kumar Devangan of Kisan Mitan Agro was sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for tractor-trolley manufacturing. In total, assistance amounting to Rs 94.50 lakh was extended under the scheme.

As part of the state government's Industrial Policy, grants for fixed capital investment have also been extended. In the Kanker district, Sadhana Sharma, partner of Mahaveer Warehouse, was sanctioned Rs 90 lakh for the establishment of a warehouse. Through such initiatives, entrepreneurship and industrial development are being accelerated in the Bastar division, opening up employment and self-reliance opportunities for local youth and women.

Overall, Bastar is witnessing proposed investments of over Rs 967 crore, benefiting more than 2100 local people. From health, agriculture, and food processing to dairy, tourism, construction, and education, this investment wave positions Bastar as a true "investment destination."

Bastar is emerging as a promising hub for industrial growth, with plans to establish a dedicated cement plant in proximity to the steel plant, ensuring synergy and efficient resource utilisation. Alongside, several ancillary industries are being promoted, including motor repair and winding units, machine and fabrication shops, and pump repair facilities. The iron and steel sector also holds immense potential with opportunities for manufacturing TMT bars, angles, channels, wire rods, bright bars, and other value-added products.

Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Bastar is moving swiftly towards peace and progress. In the last 20 months, he has toured more than 100 locations in Bastar. His efforts have expanded basic amenities while instilling hope and confidence in areas affected by Naxalism.

The flagship "Niyad Nella Naar" scheme has delivered road, education, health, and communication facilities to Bastar's remotest corners. Within the 10-km radius of security camps, 81,090 Aadhaar cards, 49,239 Ayushman cards, 5,885 Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits, 2,355 Ujjwala connections, and 98,319 ration cards have been issued. The scheme has also built 21 perennial roads, 635 mobile towers, 18 fair-price shops, and nine sub-health centres.

So far, 54 security camps have been set up. For the first time, banks have opened in 28 villages, including Jagargunda and Pamed, and over 50 closed schools have been reopened.

The state's new rehabilitation policy offers surrendered Naxals a fresh chance at mainstream life. It provides Rs 10,000 monthly financial aid for three years, along with four demil plots in urban areas or one hectare of farmland in rural areas.

Surrendered cadres will get vocational training and full reward money. Groups surrendering 80% or more of their members will receive double the reward amount, while Naxal-free villages will be sanctioned Rs 1 crore worth of development works.

Under PM Awas Yojana, 15,000 houses have been approved for surrendered Naxals and violence-hit families. With enhanced aid and clear land-housing provisions, the number of surrenders has significantly increased.

The state has raised tendu leaf procurement rates from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500 per standard bag, directly benefiting 52 lakh tendu leaf collectors (13 lakh families) in Bastar.

Under the Mukhyamantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 90,273 youths have received training, with 39,137 securing jobs. In 2024-25 alone, 3,296 youths are being trained in IT, automotive, construction, and solar sectors.

Since December 2023, security forces' aggressive strategy has yielded notable results: 453 Naxals killed, 1,611 arrested, and 1,636 surrendered. Over 65 new security camps have been set up in 20 months, expanding safety across remote areas and strengthening villagers' confidence. Infrastructure expansion--roads, bridges, and mobile networks--has further reinforced this progress.

The government is committed to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026, alongside sustained development and peace.

The Chhattisgarh Industrial Policy 2024-30 has not only opened new doors of investment, innovation, and jobs in Bastar but across the state. The Bastar Investor Connect reflects the state's commitment to balanced regional development.

The policy ensures job creation, promotes entrepreneurship, and empowers communities, while also preserving Bastar's tribal heritage and cultural identity.

It provides special incentives for projects over Rs 1,000 crore or creating more than 1,000 jobs, prioritising pharmaceuticals, agro-processing, textiles, IT & digital tech, advanced electronics, aerospace & defence, and Global Capability Centres. Tourism has been given industry status, with subsidies up to 45% for hotels, eco-tourism, wellness centres, adventure sports, and sports facilities.

SC/ST entrepreneurs and Naxal-affected individuals/families will receive an additional 10% subsidy. An innovative feature grants a 40% wage subsidy (up to Rs 5 lakh per year for five years) to firms employing surrendered Naxals. (ANI)

