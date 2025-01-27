Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Jeevardhan Chauhan, a tea seller, as its official candidate for the post of Mayor. Chauhan has been a member of the BJP since 1996 and has worked as a grassroots worker for three decades.

"I couldn't believe it when I got the information that a tea seller was named as a candidate for Raigarh Mayor. I have been associated with Sangh for a long time. I am unable to control my happiness. I express my gratitude towards Sangh. BJP and MLA OP Chaudhary, who has given this chance to a poor person like me," Chauhan told ANI.

Born on January 6, 1979, Chauhan, the son of the late Kishori Lal Chauhan, began his career selling tea and paan on a cart near Mal Dhakka. He has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where he imbibed the values of serving society.

Chauhan joined the BJP under the guidance of former district president Umesh Agarwal. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, holding various key positions, but he never left his occupation as a 'Chai Wala.'

After joining the party, Chauhan became the Ward President in 1998 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) city executive in 2004. In 2005, he was appointed city minister, followed by his appointment as the Vice President of the BJYM city unit. In 2008, he became the city general secretary of BJYM, and in 2011, he was named city president.

Chauhan, who strengthened the BJP's roots in the jute mill area, played an active role as Shakti Kendra Coordinator in the Lok Sabha, Assembly, and Municipal Corporation elections from 2019 to 2024.

In 2013, the Chauhan Samaj recognized his contributions by appointing him as their district spokesperson. He played a key role in organising the Maha Sammelan of Raigarh District Garha Chauhan Samaj in Pusaur on September 18, 2013.

Currently, Jeevardhan Chauhan holds several responsibilities, including State Minister of Aaja Morcha, District BJP Executive Member, Jashpur Morcha In-Charge, and Shakti Kendra In-Charge for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha. (ANI)

