Bengaluru, January 27: A 40-year-old man died by suicide at his home in Chamundeshwari Nagar in Karnataka's Hubballi on Sunday, January 26, allegedly due to harassment by his wife. The deceased, Petaru Gollapalli, who worked in a private firm, left behind a suicide note accusing his wife of driving him to take his own life.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple, who married two years ago, had been living separately after three months of marriage due to frequent quarrels, The New Indian Express reported. His wife had also filed for divorce and demanded INR 20 lakhs as alimony. Atul Subhash-Like Case in Indore: Nitin Padiyar Dies by Suicide; Alleges Harassment by Wife, Misuse of Laws.

Man Dies by Suicide in Karnataka Over ‘Harassment’ by Wife

The victim's brother, Eshayya, discovered Gollapalli hanging when he returned home from church on Sunday afternoon. In the suicide note, Gollapalli apologized to his father and blamed his wife for his death, saying, "Daddy, I am sorry. My wife is killing me. She wants my death."

Eshayya, seeking justice for his brother, claimed that Gollapalli had lost his job three months ago and had been harassed by his wife and her elder brother, who had also allegedly beaten him. A police report had been filed regarding the assault. Based on Eshayya's complaint, a case under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Gollapalli's wife, and further investigation is underway. Atul Subhash-Like Case in Rajkot: Man Dies by Suicide Alleging ‘Mental Harassment’ by Estranged Wife in Gujarat, Leaves Behind 2-Page Note.

This incident follows a similar case last month in Bengaluru, where 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash died by suicide, allegedly due to harassment by his wife and her family. Subhash left behind an 81-minute video and a 24-page suicide note detailing the harassment he faced.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

