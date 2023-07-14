Raipur, Jul 14 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party will include in its poll manifesto the demand of the contractual employees engaged by the Chhattisgarh government to regularise their services, BJP's state president Arun Sao said on Friday.

The assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are due by the year-end.

The same promise to regularise the services of contractual employees had been made by the Congress ahead of the 2018 assembly elections which is yet to be fulfilled.

Around 45,000 contractual employees of various departments of the state government have been protesting since July 10 at Dharna Sthal in Tuta village of Naya Raipur, demanding that the ruling party fulfil its poll promise.

Sao visited the protest site on Friday afternoon to extend support to the agitators.

Talking to reporters, he said, “We have constituted a manifesto committee and will include the demand of regularisation in it. The regularisation of employees will be done as per the promise.”

Referring to the 2018 elections, he said Congress had promised in its manifesto to regularise contractual employees but failed to fulfil it.

Sao said, “The BJP had done work for the welfare of employees and will continue to do so ahead..”

The BJP governed the state between 2013 and 2018.

Sao also assured the agitating contractual workers that his party's poll manifesto committee will hold a meeting with them to include this demand in their poll promise and fulfil it if brought back to power.

Reacting to the induction of Congress leader Mohan Markam in the Bhupesh Baghel-led cabinet, Sao said that the way the reshuffle recently took place in the Congress indicates that the ruling party is scared and nervous.

Two days after he was replaced as the Congress party's Chhattisgarh unit president, tribal leader Markam was sworn in as a minister in the state cabinet on Friday.

The way this agitation is going on and resentment prevails among people, the Congress is taking such a decision in nervousness and it will not benefit them in any way, he said, adding that the exit of the Congress government is certain.

