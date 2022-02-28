Raipur, Feb 28 (PTI) A Chhattisgarh government employee was arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from the family of a dead man to release compensation, a state Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Drunk Man Attempts To Rape 7-Year-Old Girl in Ludhiana; Booked.

Honey Kashyap (25), a clerk posted in the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Saja, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, said ACB Superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: India Opens New Route Through Moldova to Evacuate Its Citizens From Ukraine, Says MEA.

"The complainant's father had died after drowning in a pond and his mother had filed an application at the SDM's office seeking compensation. Kashyap allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000. He was caught while taking Rs 10,000 as first installment of the bribe," Chandra said.

He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)