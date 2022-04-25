Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday expressed strong objection to the disruption in the rail operations of 23 passenger trains on the South East Central Railway divisions due to the upgradation work for about a month passing through the state.

The South East Central Railway, Bilaspur issued an order on April 23, 2022, stating that the operation of a total of 23 express and local trains passing through Chhattisgarh has been stopped for the next one month from April 24, 2022.

"It is not right to cancel passengers trains at this time because summer vacations are approaching. Wedding season is also going on, many people from the middle and lower class commute through these trains. People have got the chance to visit outside their cities after two years long time of COVID restrictions," the chief minister told media persons.

Baghel said that the government should reconsider the decision of halting the train at the moment.

"It is a wrong decision to cancel the trains. I think the government should reconsider its decision. I have also written to the Centre and will try to speak to Railway Minister on the issue," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Baghel wrote to Railway Board urging it to continue the operation of local trains passing through the state. The state government said that no alternative arrangement has been made for the passengers before the closure of services of these trains.

"There are many people from the middle and lower class who commute daily in these trains. Due to the closure of the services of these trains, there will be a lot of inconvenience in the movement of daily passengers including small traders, people associated with government and other jobs, school and college students etc. Stopping the operation of trains will definitely have an adverse effect on the journeys made during the summer vacations," reads the State government's letter to South East Central Railway.

The Chhattisgarh government said earlier a total of 10 trains were discontinued by a similar kind of order by the South East Central Railway issued on March 2022. The state government wrote to Railways on April 5 requesting to continue the operation of the above trains but the request of the state government was ignored. (ANI)

