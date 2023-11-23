Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing debate following the Supreme Court's rejection of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea against the Chhattisgarh Police probe into an FIR alleging a large conspiracy in the Jhiram Valley attack, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP on Thursday of obstructing the commission's investigation.

Speaking to media persons in Raipur, CM Baghel condemned former CM Raman Singh's statements on the issue and questioned, "Who stopped them from probing the matter, and who sent Dharamlal Kaushik to court against the commission's probe? The act of creating obstacles was done by him (referring to former CM Raman Singh)."

Earlier, former CM and BJP national vice president Raman Singh stated, "The Congress government remained here (Chhattisgarh) for 5 years. The person (referring to CM Baghel), who kept talking about having evidence in his pocket for 5 years, did not bring out all those documents... In the coming time, a BJP government will be formed, and this matter will be investigated immediately."

Without naming anyone, Baghel alleged that the nodal officer appointed to probe the case was involved in the incident. "The CBI probe was not carried out, even though a decision in this connection was taken in the Chhattisgarh Assembly," he said.

Meanwhile, CM Baghel also asked why the previous government kept suppressing the central government's order regarding the case for two years and accused the former CM of being responsible for the course of events.

Retaliating to Baghel's allegations, Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel said, "The Chief Minister (Bhupesh Baghel) kept claiming for five years that he had the truth about Jhiram in a pocket, but when would it come out?"

"The accused, Jhiram, was in his cabinet. The one who escaped on a motorcycle was part of his cabinet, and the fact was not probed for five years when you were in government," he alleged. (ANI)

