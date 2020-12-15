Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday inaugurated and performed Bhumipujan of 110 different construction and development works worth Rs 633.88 crore in the program organized at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate College Ground, Ambikapur, headquarters of Sarguja district.

As per an official release of the Chhattisgarh government, Baghel inaugurated 79 works worth Rs 559.84 crore and performed bhumipujan of 31 works costing Rs 74.04 crore.

"Works for which Chief Minister performed bhumipujan today include Ambikapur Darima Nawanagar Road construction at a cost of Rs 82 crore (36 km main road to the airstrip and block headquarters), widening and upgrading of Ambikapur to Darmi road at a cost of about Rs 43 crore, 20 km road construction work, including a culvert from Chalat to Harramarg in Sitapur at a cost of about Rs 27 crores, solar-based nal-jal scheme in 124 habitats at a cost of about 26 crores and construction of 11 km of road including bridge and culvert from Chiranga to Ghantadahi Govindpur in Sitapur at the cost of Rs 19 crore," the release said.

Works that were inaugurated by Baghel are the newly constructed bridge from Narmadapur-Carrabel Road to Udumkela-Amapara road on Ratakhar river in Sitapur area at a cost of about Rs 4 crore, bridge worth Rs 2 crore on Barnai River from Kusu to Pratappur road in Lundra area, bridge on river Chulhut from Bilaspur road to Gumagarakla road in Ambikapur area built at a cost of Rs 1 crore, bridge constructed on Bhukurama river in Ambikapur area at a cost of Rs 1 crore and the Lakhanpur police station building constructed by Chhattisgarh Police Housing Corporation in Ambikapur area at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, the release said.

On this occasion, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development T.S. Singhdev, School Education Minister Dr. Premasai Singh Tekam, Food Minister Amarjit Bhagat, Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahria, Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel, Parliamentary Secretary Chintamani Maharaj, Sarguja Region Tribal Development Authority Vice President Brahaspati Singh, State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation President Ram Gopal Agrawal were also present. (ANI)

