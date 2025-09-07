Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated 'Deva Hasta,' a government robotic surgical system, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur.

Addressing the session, he said that the inauguration of the government's robotic surgical system in Raipur marks a new age of development in the history of Chhattisgarh.

CM Sai highlighted that the Robotic Surgery system at AIIMS, Raipur, is the first of its kind in India.

"This Robotic surgery system at AIIMS is the first of its kind in Central India. This advancement is expected to ensure safer and more successful surgeries for patients. Additionally, provisions have been made to construct accommodations for the families of patients at major hospitals like AIIMS and Mekahara," CM told reporters.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai added that robotic surgery will add a new dimension to the development of healthcare facilities in Chhattisgarh. He called the moment historic and said that this new technology will prove to be a milestone in providing advanced and quality treatment to the people of Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the growing concern of cancer, linking it to "changes in lifestyle, eating habits, and environment".

While speaking to the media, the CM added that a two-day seminar, AROCON-2025, is being organised in Raipur, bringing together doctors from across the state to discuss effective ways to prevent cancer. CM Sai expressed confidence that the seminar will be beneficial.

CM Sai said, "...Earlier, there were very few cancer patients, but now it is increasing due to changes in lifestyle, eating habits and environment. Keeping this concern in mind, a two-day seminar of doctors from across the state is being organised on ways to prevent cancer. All these will be discussed for two days. We are confident that this seminar will be beneficial." (ANI)

