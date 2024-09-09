Ambikapur, September 9: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ordered a probe into the death of four labourers in an industrial accident at the Kudargarhi Aluminium Plant in Ambikapur, Surguja district, on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the plant's coal bunker collapsed after it was overfilled, officials said. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, "Sad news has been received about the death of four workers and injury of many workers in an industrial accident at the Alumina Plant in Surguja.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Comments

सरगुजा के एलुमिना प्लांट में हुए औद्योगिक दुर्घटना में 4 मजदूरों की मृत्यु और कई मजदूरों के घायल की दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। मामले की जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं, दोषियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के परिजनों के साथ है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति… — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) September 8, 2024

Orders have been given to investigate the matter, strict action will be taken against the culprits. My condolences are with the families of the deceased. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls, strength to the families, and speedy recovery of the injured." Chhattisgarh Shocker: Medical Student Dies by Suicide Due to Depression at AIIMS Hostel in Raipur.

According to reports, the injured workers are being treated at the Ambikapur Medical College Hospital. All the workers involved in the incident were from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Ambikapur, Prabodh Minj, visited the site and assessed the situation.