Coronation Day of Pope Benedict XVI is an annual event that marks the day when the former pope officially became the most influential Catholic figure. Pope Benedict XVI celebrated his inauguration on April 24, 2005, after being elected on April 19, 2005, and having approved new procedures for the papal inauguration previously on April 20, 2005, the day after his election. This means, on April 24, 2005, he officially began his papacy with a Mass of Papal Inauguration in St. Peter’s Square. The ceremony began with the pope and the cardinals kneeling at the Tomb of Saint Peter beneath the high altar of Saint Peter's Basilica. Coronation Day of Pope Benedict XVI 2025 falls on Thursday, April 24. Pope Francis Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers and Inspirational Sayings on Life, Love and More in Honour of the Vatican Pope.

Coronation Day of Pope Benedict XVI 2025 Date

Coronation Day of Pope Benedict XVI 2025 falls on Thursday, April 24.

Coronation Day of Pope Benedict XVI Aim and History

This day aims to remember the pope’s contributions and transformations he brought and his legacy as a significant figure in history. On February 11, 2013, Benedict announced his resignation, citing a "lack of strength of mind and body" due to his advanced age. His resignation was the first by a pope since Gregory XII in 1415, and the first without external pressure since Celestine V in 1294. He was succeeded by Francis on March 13, 2013. In this article, let’s know more about the Coronation Day of Pope Benedict XVI 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Coronation Day of Pope Benedict XVI Significance

Coronation Day of Pope Benedict is an important day when Pope Benedict XVI formally took office as Pope. The day remembers the contributions of Pope Benedict XVI and his teachings to people of the world. The pope is required to address the world on matters of religion, society, love, and community.

In addition to his native German language, Benedict had some level of proficiency in French, Italian, English, and Spanish. He also knew Portuguese, Latin, Biblical Hebrew, and Biblical Greek. He was a member of several social science academies, such as the French Académie des Sciences Morales et Politiques.

