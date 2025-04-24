An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early morning on Thursday, April 24. The Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police are jointly conducting the operation, with a heavy exchange of fire currently underway. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and efforts to neutralise the terrorists are ongoing. Further details are awaited as the situation develops. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Anantnag Police Announce INR 20 Lakh Bounty for Information Leading to Terrorists Involved in Jammu and Kashmir Attack.

