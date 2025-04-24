Balasore, Apr 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced Rs 20 lakh financial assistance for the family of Prashant Satpathy, who was killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Majhi made the announcement after paying floral tributes to the mortal remains of Satpathy at his house in Ishani village in the Remuna block of Balasore district.

He also announced that the state government would provide a job for Satpathy's wife Priya Darshani Achariya, and take care of the education of their nine-year-old son Tanuj.

"I strongly condemn the incident, and the state government solidly stands with the family of Prashant Satpathy at this hour of crisis. The state will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakhs, a job for his wife and take care of his son's education," the CM told reporters.

Majhi also expressed concern over the health of Priya Darshani, who fainted while talking to him.

