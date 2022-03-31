New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen the economy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel released Rs 1,124.92 crore through direct transfer schemes to the state's farmers, women groups, tendu patta collectors and landless families under 'Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana', 'Godhan Nyay Yojana', and 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana' on Thursday.

In order to make healthcare accessible for all, the CM also launched 60 mobile medical unit ambulances of Municipal Corporation and Municipal Panchayat to provide better health services to women and girls of the state at their doorstep under Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Our government's main focus is to create employment opportunities besides putting the money directly into the pockets of people".

An online portal for reviewing redressal of revenue related queries at a virtual event was also inaugurated by him. The Chattisgarh CM has also inaugurated 4 new revenue sub-divisions and 23 new tehsils to bridge the gap between the public and administration under administrative decentralization in the state.

Further, the CM released the second installment to 3.55 lakh beneficiaries with the amount of Rs 71.08 crore under Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana.

Chhattisgarh government further released Rs 1,029.31 crore as the fourth instalment of the state's flagship scheme, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to 20.58 lakh farmers of the state to encourage the agricultural sector.

"When the Covid-19 pandemic brought the country to a standstill and wreaked havoc on economies, Chhattisgarh fought back harder and smarter to stave off an economic slowdown. Our innovative policies and implementation have helped us bounce back far quicker than expected. There was no shortage of money in the state's market", CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

The government also allocated Rs 5 crore to each municipal corporation and Rs 3 crore to each Nagar Panchayat.

Under Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rs 13.62 crore has been paid to cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women groups under which the state procures cow dung from people at a price of Rs 2 per Kilogram. Under the scheme, Rs 226.18 crore has already been paid by the state government to the cattle rearers, self-help groups and Gauthan committees.

"We have made investments through our schemes and policies and the results are quite visible. We have been successful in giving benefits to all sections of society and made our towns and villages financially independent. Chhattisgarh ranks third in the country having the lowest number of unemployed people. The state's unemployment rate is only 1.7% despite the Covid-19 challenges and lockdowns", CM Bhupesh Baghel further added. (ANI)

