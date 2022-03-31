New Delhi, March 31: Riding on the second heat wave continuing over large parts of northwest and central India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said for April, similar above normal maximum temperatures are likely to be recorded in most parts of northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India.

Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over remaining parts of the country, the IMD said, adding that above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of northwest, central and northeast India while normal to below normal temperature are likely over most parts of northwest, central and northeast India.

Normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely over the south peninsular India, eastern parts of central India and extreme southern part of northeast India, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said while announcing the Outlook for Temperature and Rainfall for April. Weather Forecast: Heat Wave Spell Continue Over Central, West India; Northeastern States To Witness Rainfall.

March witnessed two spells of heat waves, first between March 11-21 while second started on March 26 and is still continuing. Meanwhile, except coastal peninsular areas, almost all of India received deficit rainfall in March. IMD said, the rainfall in April averaged over the country is most likely to be normal (89-111 per cent of Long Period Average).

Below normal rainfall is most likely to occur over most areas of northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India. Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over many parts of south Peninsula, adjoining areas of west central India and some parts of northeast India, he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2022 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).