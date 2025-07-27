Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday attended the election and oath-taking ceremony of the Pragatisheel Satnami Samaj in Raipur. He stated that the event was conducted in a dignified manner and also included a felicitation programme for meritorious students.

"The election of the Pragatisheel Satnami Samaj has been completed. There was an oath-taking ceremony of the elected office bearers, including the president. There was also a program to honour 100 children who excelled in the 10th and 12th grades. It was organised in a very dignified atmosphere," said CM Sai.

Referring to the incident of the burning of the Collector's office in Baloda Bazaar, CM Sai added, "The Satnami community demanded that no innocent person should be caught in this; therefore, we had already formed a judicial committee. Now, on 10th July, the High Court has established a special court that will specifically hear this case."

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma praised security forces for a successful anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district, in which four Naxals were neutralised.

"In the Bijapur area of South-West Bastar, four uniformed Naxals have been neutralised. Rifles like INSAS and SLR have also been recovered from them. I heartily congratulate the jawans," Vijay Sharma told ANI.

According to senior police officials, the bodies of the four Naxals were recovered during a joint anti-Naxal operation in the district. Further search and counter-insurgency operations are underway in the region.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) P Sundarraj said multiple units, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Bastar Fighters, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), are actively engaged in operations against Naxal groups across the state.

"On July 26, a joint team of DRG, CoBRA, CRPF, and other security forces conducted an operation in Bijapur against Naxal outfit leaders. After the operation, four bodies of uniformed Naxals were recovered by the forces... Joint teams continue to search the nearby areas," Sundarraj said. (ANI)

