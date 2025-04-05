Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday expressed his optimism over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment to eradicating Naxalism in the country, stating that he was fortunate to have a double-engine government in the state.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Bastar Pandum programme in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Sai said that the youth of Bastar are walking on the path of development following the success of events like the Bastar Pandum and the Bastar Olympics.

He noted that earlier, the sound of bullets were heard, but now the sounds of school bells come from the region.

"Today is the 8th day of Navratri; we have visited Danteshwari Mata. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the resolution to end Naxalism in the country by March 31, 2026. We are fortunate to have a double-engine government in Chhattisgarh. Amit Shah ji has pledged to end Naxalism in the country by March 31, 2026. In Chhattisgarh, the soldiers are fighting with strength, and we are getting success," the Chhattisgarh CM said.

"There are forests like Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh; a time will come when people will come and visit there. Artists from six states participated in Bastar Pandum; this event lasted for 45 days, and about 27,000 artists participated in this programme. Some time ago, we organised the Bastar Olympics; more than 1 lakh people participated in it. This proves that the youth of Bastar want to walk on the path of development. Where earlier the sound of bullets was heard, today the sound of school bells is coming from there," he added.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma also addressed the gathering, highlighting the recognition of the event in the Golden Book of World Records due to its diversity and large-scale participation.

"Today's programme has been recorded in the Golden Book of World Records. It is a significant achievement for Bastar and Chhattisgarh," Sharma said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the closing ceremony of the Bastar Pandum programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Cabinet Minister Kedar Kashyap, Cabinet Minister Ramvichar Netam and BJP State President Kiran Singh Dev were present during the occasion. (ANI)

