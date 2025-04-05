Secunderabad, April 5: In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in an express train's toilet while she was travelling with her family to Secunderabad. The assault took place in the early hours of Thursday. April 3, when the victim went to the washroom alone. The accused, who was seated near the family, reportedly confined her inside, assaulted her, and filmed the act. A case has been registered, and the man was detained upon the train’s arrival.

According to a report by the Times of India, the victim, along with her family, had boarded the train on Tuesday, April 1. During the journey, while her family members were asleep, the accused, a 22-year-old man from Bihar, took advantage of the situation. He allegedly cornered the victim when she went to the toilet alone, confining her for more than 30 minutes, where he sexually assaulted her. The man also reportedly filmed the assault on his mobile phone and threatened the minor girl with severe consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. Hyderabad Horror: Man Murders Wife, Boils Body Parts in Pressure Cooker Before Dumping Them in Lake.

After the assault, the victim returned to her seat and kept the traumatic experience to herself until the morning. She later informed her parents, and her father confronted the accused. Upon checking the man’s mobile phone, the father discovered disturbing photos and videos of his daughter. The family immediately alerted the railway helpline and, upon arrival at Secunderabad station, filed a formal complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP). Medchal Shocker: Man Brutally Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Hyderabad As Onlookers Gasp in Horror; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Following the complaint, the accused was reportedly detained by the GRP. The police have since registered a rape case under the POCSO Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act due to the involvement of electronic evidence. Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and forensic analysis of the accused’s mobile phone is being carried out.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

