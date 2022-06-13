Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday showed concerns about Rahul Sahu, the eleven-year-old child trapped in a deep borewell.

Eleven-year-old Rahul Sahu is trapped in a 60-ft deep borewell in Pihrid village of Malkharoda block.

"It's been a long night, but the test of waiting for that 'morning' in Chhattisgarh is a bit long. At this time the whole of Chhattisgarh is praying for Rahul Sahu who fell in the borewell, Our support is with him," tweeted the Chief Minister in Hindi.

Earlier, Baghel had asked the Collector about Rahul's health condition. The Chief Minister also spoke to his family members and consoled them, said a statement.

He asked Rahul's family to hold on to faith, patience and prayers, as the administration does its best to bring Rahul back home safe and sound.

The Chief Minister spoke to Rahul's grandmother Shyam Bai Sahu, in presence of Rahul's uncle Bajrang Sahu.

He told her that the administration is equipped with robots and other resources to rescue Rahul. Chief Minister also spoke to the robot operator Mahesh Ahir and Rahul's father.

The Chief Minister also observed the ongoing excavation work at the borewell, through the video call. Robot operator Mahesh Ahir, who has come all the way from Amreli, Gujarat, updated Chief Minister about the relief and rescue work in progress.

He told Chief Minister that he has conducted many demos and has the experience of three successful rescue operations. Baghel also observed the robot and its operation process, through the video call.

Speaker of the Assembly Charandas Mahant and Minister-in-Charge, Jai Singh Agrawal also inquired about the developments in the rescue process underway in Pihrid. (ANI)

