Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel distributed sweets at his office as Congress appeared headed for an absolute majority in Karnataka. "We first won in Himachal Pradesh and now we have made a mark in Karnataka," Baghel said. "People used to talk about Congress-mukt Bharat, but in South India, BJP is mukt now," he said. Karnataka Election Result 2023 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, Congress And JDS in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Bhupesh Baghel on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel says, "First we won Himachal Pradesh and then we won Karnataka...They used to speak of 'Congress mukt-Bharat' but now South India is 'BJP-mukt'#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/SPWumO83G5 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

