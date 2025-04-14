Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday announced digital services in Panchayats, highlighted rural employment schemes, and appealed to Naxalites to join the development mainstream.

Marking the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of the state. "Today, 14 April is the birth anniversary of the father of our Constitution, Baba Saheb Ambedkar. First of all, congratulations and best wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh on Ambedkar Jayanti," he said.

Highlighting his government's focus, CM Sai said, "We have already fulfilled many promises like Mahtari Vandana for women, pilgrimage schemes, etc. Today was also the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Board... Khadi and Village Industries Board is a powerful medium for 'vocal for local' and self-reliant India and providing rural employment."

He announced that the government is initiating digital service centres in village panchayats. "Today, we are fulfilling another promise--to ensure every panchayat gets complete facilities. We are signing an MoU for Atal Panchayat Digital Service Centers. This will start in 1,460 village panchayats from April 24, on Panchayat Day. People will begin to receive all kinds of services in the panchayats," he said.

Speaking about water concerns and housing, he added, "We also need to focus on water harvesting, as the water level is continuously dropping--we must address that concern too. Our government is also going to provide 3.5 lakh homes. The Awas Plus scheme has already been launched. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also discussed this with the Panchayat Minister."

Reaffirming the government's stance against Naxalism, the CM said, "Ever since we have come to power, we have been fighting strongly against Naxalism. We appeal to you to leave the path of violence and join the mainstream of development. The government is doing justice with those who are surrendering." (ANI)

