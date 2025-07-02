Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 2 (ANI): With the Kharif sowing season approaching, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chaired a high-level review meeting at Mahanadi Bhawan on Tuesday to assess the availability and distribution of fertilisers and seeds across the state.

Addressing senior officials, the Chief Minister stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted and timely supply of fertilisers to farmers, noting that any disruption at this critical juncture could directly affect sowing schedules and agricultural output.

The Chief Minister specifically instructed the agriculture department to encourage the use of NPK fertilisers as a suitable alternative to DAP and to actively educate farmers about their benefits, as stated in the release.

He directed collectors to regularly monitor district-wise fertiliser availability and distribution through cooperative societies and conduct continuous reviews to avoid any shortages.

"This is a crucial period for the farming community," Sai said.

"Farmers must receive fertilisers at the right time and the right price, in adequate quantity," he added. He stated that arrangements for NPK fertilisers are being made at cooperative societies and directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure their availability to farmers.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in his X post, highlighted that the state recorded an 18% GST growth rate this year, the highest in the country, crediting the achievement to effective governance.

"Due to the efforts of the good governance government, Chhattisgarh's GST growth rate this year was 18%, which is the highest in the country. Today, a review of the Commercial Tax Department was conducted with the Finance and Commercial Tax (GST) Minister, Mr. O.P. Chaudhary, at Mahanadi Bhawan in the Ministry. During the meeting, detailed information was obtained about the department's activities and revenue collection so far. Discussions were held on effective strategies to increase tax collection, and instructions were given to the officials to take strict action against those evading GST. The meeting also included an in-depth discussion on identifying cases of tax evasion and measures to address them. Officials were directed to make concrete efforts to increase tax collection following the rules, ensuring transparency and strength in the state's revenue. @OPChoudhary_Ind," he posted on X.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Principal Secretary to CM Subodh Kumar Singh, Agriculture Production Commissioner Shahla Nigar, Secretary to CM Rahul Bhagat, Director of Agriculture Rahul Dev, and senior officials from MARKFED and related departments.

Chhattisgarh Sai also participated in the mock Parliament (Yuva Sansad) Program.

He stated that around 150 people from the region, which was not yet a state, were imprisoned during the Emergency. He noted that his own family was affected, with a member jailed under MISA.

He emphasised the importance of observing 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' to ensure future generations remember this dark period.

"Nearly 150 people from Chhattisgarh, though the state wasn't formed back then, were put in jail during the Emergency... Many families were affected during this period, and mine was one of them, as one of my family members was a prisoner under MISA... The intent to observe 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' is that the upcoming generation never forgets this black day," he said. (ANI)

