Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 75th Republic Day in Jagdalpur, a city in Bastar district on Friday.

The Chief Minister took the salute of the parade at Lalbagh Ground in Jagdalpur on the occasion and extended greetings to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister's office posted on X, "CM Sai extended greetings to the people of the state on the 75th Republic Day of India. he remembered the martyrs and freedom fighters of the country on the occasion. CM said this day is a symbol of the country's unity, integrity, sovereignty, and equal justice system."

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan unfurled the Tricolour in the state-level program held at Police Parade ground in Raipur on Friday.

Governor Harichandan took the salute of the joint parade on the occasion in which a total of 16 platoons participated and extended greetings to the people of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, "On this day, the country got the opportunity to implement its own constitution. Salute to all the personalities whose hard work gave India a glorious constitution. On this day the Constitution of India was fully implemented and our Constitution is the soul of democracy. Republic Day is an opportunity to strengthen our faith in people's rights and constitutional values."

Governor Harichandan also mentioned various achievements of the state government in his address. He said that the central and state governments together started efforts to rapidly implement many public welfare schemes and policies. The state government fulfilled its promises made in the manifesto in its first cabinet meeting.

Republic Day commemorates the day of January 26, 1950, the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947.

The first Constituent Assembly session was held on December 9, 1946 while the last one took place on November 26, 1949.

The Drafting Committee of the Constitution was headed by Dr BR Ambedkar.

On January 26, the country marks the national holiday commemorating the enforcement of the Constitution, the date on which the Indian National Congress announced Purna Swaraj from British rule. (ANI)

