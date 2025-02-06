Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Amid the heat of the election campaign, a tea stall in Raigarh turned into the centre of attraction when Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai himself prepared a cup of tea.

And not just any tea - it was a strong, ginger-infused brew with people exclaiming, "Wow! Even the CM's tea has a punch!"

The Chief Minister was in Raigarh to campaign in support of BJP's mayoral candidate Jeevardhan Chauhan. After a high-energy five-kilometre roadshow, he made his way to Jeevardhan Chauhan's tea stall at Minimata Chowk.

Not only did he prepare tea himself, but he also personally served it to the people, saying-- "More than this tea, Jeevardhan Bhai's words and his humble nature are even sweeter!"

As CM Sai lit the stove and started adding ginger, cardamom, and tea leaves, excitement surged among the gathered crowd. Some turned on their cameras, while others began recording videos. Once the tea was ready, he personally served it to party workers and locals.

Speaking on the occasion, he remarked, "Only the BJP truly respects the hard work of grassroots workers. Just as a tea seller like Narendra Modi went on to become the world's most popular leader, Jeevardhan Bhai too will rise with the blessings of the people and become Raigarh's Mayor."

After savouring the tea, people couldn't stop praising it. They agreed that the CM's ginger tea was indeed strong and refreshing. But more than that, the moment was symbolic--a boost of energy and enthusiasm for BJP workers amid the election campaign. (ANI)

