Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday wished speedy recovery to Prime Minster Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi after she was admitted to a hospital.

"Received news that the respected mother of the Prime Minister is unwell. We all wish her a speedy recovery," Baghel said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached arrived at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother is admitted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Prime Minister's mother speedy recovery.

"The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love, and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

The hospital in a statement said that health condition of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is stable. (ANI)

