Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday recovered 3 kilograms of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) after defusing the explosive planted by the Maoists.

The recovery was made on the Awapalli-Basaguda road in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

The 168th battalion of CRPF also defused the IED on the spot, during the area domination.

Notably, this development comes after an encounter broke out between security forces and the Naxals in Bijapur on Wednesday.

The joint operation against the Naxals was conducted by Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA and Chhattisgarh Special Task Force, the officials said. (ANI)

