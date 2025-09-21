Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Sunday flagged off 'Namo Yuva Run' in Raipur.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised 'Namo Yuva run' across 75 cities with more than 10,000 participants in each rally. It was organised from September 17 and will continue until October 2, spanning from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birthday over 15 days.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 21st Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 Into Their Bank Accounts on This Date, Know Steps To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List.

The programmes to be observed from September 17 to October 2 are as - September 17 (First Phase): Blood donation camps across 1000 districts of the country, September 18 to October 2 (Second Phase) - Blood donation camps at every Mandal, September 18 to October 2 - Massive cleanliness drives at schools, hospitals, railway stations, bus stands, Namghars, temples, parks, riversides, and historical places.

Earlier on September 7, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) took a historic step in inspiring India's youth by launching the flagship campaign "NaMo Yuva Run - For a Nasha Mukt Bharat".

Also Read | Surya Grahan 2025: After Breathtaking Sight of Total Lunar Eclipse, Stargazers Gearing Up for Yet Another Celestial Event As Final Solar Eclipse to Be Observed Tonight.

Under the leadership of Tejasvi Surya, National President of BJYM, the event marks one of the largest youth-led fitness and social responsibility movements in India's history.

The launch ceremony was graced by the presence of Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, BJYM National President and Member of Parliament from Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya, and celebrated fitness icon Milind Soman, who was officially appointed as the National Run Ambassador of the initiative, along with BJP National Media Co-Incharge Sanjay Mayukh and BJYM National General Secretary Raju Bista.

The event witnessed the unveiling of the campaign's official registration portal (www.namoyuvarun.com), Logo, Mascot, and T-shirt, which embody the spirit of Seva, Fitness, and a Nasha Mukt Bharat.

It was announced that on September 21, 2025, BJYM will organise 100 simultaneous runs across the country, each engaging a minimum of 10,000 young participants.

"These runs are expected to mobilise over 10 lakh youth, reinforcing BJYM's role as the driving force behind India's largest youth-driven fitness and social awareness campaign," BJYM said in a statement.

This monumental effort forms an integral part of Seva Pakhwada (September 17- October 2), observed annually in honour of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative reflects BJYM's alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, advocating fitness, discipline, and the powerful message of a drug-free India through collective youth action. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)