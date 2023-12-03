Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 3 (ANI): As BJP is heading towards a clear mandate in Chhattisgarh, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior Congress leader T.S. Singhdeo seem to be losing the battle to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajesh Agarwal. According to the data from the Election Commission, Agarwal is leading with 9,127 votes.

T.S. Singhdeo, who was contesting from the Ambikapur assembly seat, secured 56,269 votes against Agarwal, who secured 65,396 votes, gaining a margin of 9,127 over Singhdeo till the 13th round of counting.

Also Read | BJP’s Venkata Ramana Reddy Emerges as Giant Slayer: Defeats KCR, Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy.

Ambikapur is part of Chhattisgarh's Surguja division, which comprises 14 assembly segments. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress swept the region, winning all 14 seats, ostensibly under the leadership of Singh Deo. In the 2013 elections, the Congress and the BJP won 7 seats each.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted in Madhya Pradesh as the incumbent Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, won by a margin of 1,64,951 votes, garnering a total of 1,04,974 votes.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP, Congress Workers Clash After BJP Beats Congress by Small Margin in Shajapur (Watch Video).

Chouhan was contesting against Congress leader Vikram Mastal Sharma, who managed to secure only 59,977 votes. Budhni is one of the Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. It is a part of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

The Budhni Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 17, 2023 in Budhni. Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Dinesh Azad was also contesting from the same seat and secured 3rd position in the tally.

The BJP also gained the upper hand, crossed the majority mark comfortably and is set to retain power in the state with a landslide victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)